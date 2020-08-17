Three people jumped off a burning boat into Lake Minnetonka and swam to shore as the flames sent billowing smoke high into the nighttime sky, authorities said Monday.

The incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Sunday in Smiths Bay and left the trio unscathed but the runabout pleasure boat a total loss, said Long Lake Fire Chief James Van Eyll.

Two women and a man had been out on the lake and were preparing to come in for the day, when they heard "a large pop" while trying to restart the engine, Van Eyll said.

One look at the smoke, and the three dove into the water and swam the short distance nearby docks, the fire chief said.

It took until 11 p.m. before fire personnel were able to clear the scene, Van Eyll said.