Three Minneapolis City Council members have filed police reports following a council meeting Thursday where they say activists physically threatened and intimidated them for not voting their way, including one incident captured on video in which a council member said she was briefly trapped on an escalator in the skyway and feared for her safety.

No one was physically harmed in what amounted to several incidents that surrounded activists opposing the city's planned demolition of a vacant building on racial justice and environmental concerns. They disrupted the City Council meeting, shouting profanities and reaching over the dais where council members sit, banged on walls and doors outside the offices of Mayor Jacob Frey, and at leas one accosted a council member while she was picking up lunch in the skyway.

By Friday afternoon, three council members — LaTrisha Vetaw, Michael Rainville and Emily Koski — had filed police reports that were being investigated for potential crimes ranging from misdemeanor assault to terroristic threats. One activist also filed a complaint against a council member for damaging his cell phone case.

Thursday's events highlight a sentiment that has been growing among many Minneapolis officials — that some activists have crossed a line from advocacy to outright intimidation that should be unacceptable in public discourse.

"Would we allow this if it were far-right, pro-gun, anti abortion people? Of course not," Frey, who has received death threats, said Friday. "It's wrong, period. No matter the underlying substance of the issue, it's wrong. And people should be speaking up on it, no matter their stance on the particular issue."

The particular issue Thursday was a dispute over the city-owned Roof Depot in the East Phillips neighborhood. The city wants to demolish the building as part of an expansion of an adjacent public works facility. The plan has galvanized some residents of the area, who complain of historic environmental injustice for a community that is heavily populated by people of color, and they fear demolition will stir up pollution in the site.

Earlier in the week, a group of activists cut through fencing and occupied the area before police ejected them. On Friday, a judge temporarily halted the planned demolition.

On Thursday, a last-ditch effort by a minority of council members to scuttle the city's plans failed. After one such vote, more than a dozen activists inside council chambers disrupted the meeting, prompting a recess while police cleared the room.

The most tense incident came well after that, when Vetaw walked from City Hall through the skyway to US Bank Plaza to get lunch.

'Trapped on the escalator'

She was approached by DJ Hooker, a man known to Vetaw and others. In 2021, Hooker was among a group of activists who blocked a car with Council President Andrea Jenkins inside for two hours until she signed papers agreeing to their demands.

Hooker, who recorded the incident with Jenkins, also recorded the encounter with Vetaw and shared it on social media Thursday.

The video shows shows the camera inches from Vetaw's face on several occasions as she walks onto the escalator from a ground-floor restaurant to return to the skyway level. At least five times she tells him he is too close.

The accounts of Vetaw and Hooker differ slightly after that, as they both ascend the escalator, with Hooker above her and an aide and plain-clothes police officer below. Vetaw said Hooker stopped at the landing at the top, creating a scenario where the escalator was carrying her toward him.

"You're a f—-ing liar. You're a terrible person," he yells as the camera bobs back and forth toward her face.

"I could feel my feet slipping under me," she said in an interview Friday, emphasizing that the escalator is exposed in the plaza's multi-story indoor atrium.

"Being trapped on the escalator way up high, I literally thought I was about to fall down the escalator and crack my head open," she said. "I don't know how long it lasted but it felt like forever. Are you going to sit around and wait for someone to punch you in the face?"

The camera contacted her face and she grabbed it, she said.

In an interview, Hooker disputed that, saying, "She advanced on me before the top of the escalator."

After the video becomes obscured in a brief tug-of-war over the phone, a plain-clothes Minneapolis police sergeant has interceded and backs Hooker off, asking him if he wants to "go to jail" and identifies himself.

Building security eventually escorts Hooker away.

Police records from Vetaw's complaint indicate it's being investigated for the possible offenses of 5th degree assault, a misdemeanor, and disorderly conduct.

Hooker made a complaint to police as well, accusing Vetaw of assault, alleging she broke the case of his phone. He said he did nothing wrong.

Minneapolis police and the city attorney's office declined to comment.

She said she's twice seen violence up close, once when an armed person invaded her home and another time when she witnessed a relative be shot.

"This triggered that trauma, and I was traumatized again," she said Friday morning.

Rainville: It 'scared me'

The complaints filed by Koski and Rainville were from the City Council meeting when activists disrupted the meeting, with several walking through a fabric belt intended to separate officials from the public.

The beginning of the incident is captured on the city's video feed, but the publicly streamed broadcast cut the feed before the most tense incidents played out.

"There was a gentleman in particular who was the most aggressive to me," Rainville said. He said he knew where I lived, that he knew I had a family and he was coming to get us."

Koski could not be reached for comment. Rainville said comments directed at her were generally similar and involved her family.

"It's about the threat of physical violence," Rainville said. "It's not implied. It's direct. I like to think I don't get intimidated easily, but what happened yesterday scared me. ... We're trying to bring the city back and this is not the way to do it."