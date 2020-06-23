Three men were shot and injured Monday night outside the same bar and restaurant in Crystal where another man was fatally shot the previous night.

In the latest shootings, officers rushed to Big Louie's Bar and Grill on the 5200 block of W. Broadway about 10:27 p.m. after Hennepin County Sheriff's Office dispatch received multiple 911 calls about gunshots in the area. They arrived to find a 25-year-old man and a 29-year-old man who had been shot numerous times, said Crystal Deputy Chief Brian Hubbard.

Officers and paramedics rendered aid to the men, then transported them to a hospital with noncritical injuries, Hubbard said.

A third man, 35, who was also shot several times, arrived at a hospital in a private vehicle. He also suffered noncritical injuries, Hubbard said.

Names of the victims have not been released.

Monday's shooting came a day after a 27-year-old man was gunned down in the bar's parking lot. Police responded to that scene about 2 a.m. Sunday, rendered aid and rushed the man to a hospital, where he died, Hubbard said. The victim's name has not been released.

It was not immediately clear if the incidents are connected, and no one has been arrested in either case, Hubbard said.

