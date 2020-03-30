Builders, designers and architects descended upon Las Vegas in January for a joint convention of the National Kitchen and Bath Industry and International Builders’ shows. Over three days, my team and I visited booths around the nearly 2 million square feet of display area to pinpoint new and innovative products. Here are three that stood out.

1. Fab slabs

European-inspired Wetwall waterproof panels can be installed quickly and easily in showers or on any wall that gets wet or damp. Priced economically, this system by Wilsonart was developed to replace tile or full stone slabs, and the panels work in multiple configurations. Exclusive patterns will be available at Lowe’s stores in the spring. wetwallinfo.com

The new Marvin Awaken Skylight is an automated and customizable product that was developed from the ground up.

2. Look up

Marvin Windows kept the consumer in mind when developing its new Awaken skylight. Instead of lifting from one end at a tilted angle like most skylights, the top sash and glass lift straight up with the use of two motors. The design places the screen between the two frames so it does not block the view. The skylight also features a customizable LED lighting system that mimics the glow of the sun. In sizes up to 48-by-90 inches, these units are the largest in the industry. Available mid-2020. marvin.com/reimagine

Emtek hardware is always pushing the design perimeter and this year was no different with its Select Marble Lever.

3. Pushing limits

Emtek hardware has a reputation for pushing design parameters and this year was no different. Their Select Marble Lever is constructed from stone and can be used on interior or exterior door hardware. Available metal finishes are: satin brass, oil-rubbed bronze, polished nickel, satin nickel, flat black, polished chrome and white marble. We saw the handle mounted with a satin brass mechanism on an entry door that was stunning. Available now. emtek.com

Barbara Schmidt, studiobstyle, is a recognized interior designer and creative director for home and fashion brands, including manufacturers and retailers.