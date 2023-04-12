Three people were shot and sustained nonfatal injuries in Brooklyn Park on Tuesday afternoon. So far six suspects have been arrested.
The suspects and victims knew each other, according to a Brooklyn Park Police Department news release.
Officers responded around 4:35 p.m. to the 3500 block of Brookdale Drive to reports of a shooting. While there, other officers found a suspect's vehicle in the 4900 block of Brookdale Drive, less than a mile west of the original report, according to the release.
Gunshot victims were at both locations, and three people were taken to local hospitals for serious but not life-threatening injuries.
Officers recovered more than 15 spent bullet casings just west of the initial location. Police tried to stop one suspect who fled in a vehicle and was pulled over on Hwy. 252 southbound and taken into custody, the release states.
Two more suspects were arrested in a separate traffic stop in the 900 block of Brookdale Drive.
Brooklyn Park Police did not immediately return a request for additional details on the shooting Tuesday evening.