DC Comics skipped the online San Diego Comic-Con this year, and launched one of its own, "DC FanDome." Part One ran Aug. 22, and boy howdy, they didn't skimp on the big announcements. Here are the ones that got my fanboy blood racing:

The Batman

What it's about: This 2021 movie is set in the Dark Knight's second year, so thankfully it's not another origin story.

Why I'm excited: The movie promises to be a noir murder thriller which emphasizes Batman's long-neglected detective skills. And oy, the cast! Robert Pattinson ("Twilight") is Bruce Wayne, and Jeffrey Wright ("Westworld") is Commissioner Gordon, which is enough. But "Batman" also stars Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman and Colin Farrell as Oswald "Penguin" Cobblepot as well.

Finally, Paul Dano stars as a Riddler more terrifying than any we've seen before. Hint: He does not wear a green jacket and derby.

Pattinson

Black Adam

What it's about: Black Adam began as an original recipe Captain Marvel villain in the 1940s, an Ancient Egyptian who was the first to receive the Shazam powers. However he used them for evil and was exiled for 5,000 years, returning in 1945 to fight his successor, Billy Batson. In recent years, as Captain Marvel has been renamed "Shazam," Adam's land of origin has been changed to "Kahndaq" (read: Iraq), a country he has taken over, where he fancies himself a just ruler and attacks any superhero who dares enter. Adam will be played by Dwayne Johnson, who is visually perfect for the role, and the movie arrives in 2021.

Why I'm excited: Adam's opponents will be the original superhero team, the Justice Society of America.

They've already appeared on TV in bits and pieces, notably on "Smallville," "Legends of Tomorrow" and, most recently, "Stargirl." To see them on the big screen will be a thrill.

Only four JSA members were mentioned. Two are "legacy" characters, Atom-Smasher (godson of the original Atom) and Cyclone (granddaughter of the original Red Tornado). The other two are Dr. Fate and Hawkman, who are not only originals, but have connections to Ancient Egypt, which is probably no coincidence.

Zack Snyder's Justice League

What it's about: WarnerMedia threw a ton of money at Zack Snyder to reshoot and re-cut the "Justice League" movie. It's supposed to air on HBO Max in 2021 in four one-hour parts, then as one four-hour event.

Why I'm excited: One word: Darkseid.

There was plenty more, including presentations about Aquaman 2, "The Flash" TV show, "Shazam 2: Fury of the Gods," the "Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" video game, "Titans" and more. And it's not over: DC FanDome Part II arrives Sept. 12 (dcfandome.com), focusing on fans. Expect more panels and more announcements.