Nothing stops the Dark Knight, not even a pandemic. Here are some Bat-adjacent graphic novels, all from DC Comics, all $29.99 (for the hardbacks), all available from bookstores and online retailers:

"Batman: White Knight" is a 2017 miniseries written and drawn by Sean Murphy, who has done a lot of terrific material including "American Vampire" (with Scott Snyder), "Joe the Barbarian" (with Grant Morrison) "Punk Rock Jesus" (solo). "White Knight" is certainly up there in quality.

But I was put off at first because the premise is that Batman is more dangerous to Gotham City than a lot of supervillains. I really, really don't care for the "Bat-psycho" trend in Bat-stories, ones that launch from the premise that Batman is just plain crazy, and is responsible for the creation of most of Gotham's supervillains. Returning to it now (due to the sequel), I am a bit mollified. Because this Batman isn't "our" Batman. "White Knight" takes place in a world where Jason Todd, the second Robin, was the first. And where there are two Harley Quinns — the original, quite sane Harleen Quinzel, and a doppelgänger, the demented Marian Drews. Once I got over my prejudice, I got into the story. Especially since not everything is as cut and dried as the premise lays out. Murphy throws some truly ingenious plot twists into the mix.

"Harleen" is the story of how Dr. Harleen Quinzel became Harley Quinn — which is a story already told perfectly years ago in "Batman Adventures: Mad Love," by Harley's co-creators, Paul Dini and Bruce Timm. But if I have to have another version of this origin, it's a good thing it's by Stjepan Sejic, whose work ("Witchblade," "Broken Trinity") I really like.

“Batman: White Knight”

If you're a Harley fan, you already know the basic beats. But Sejic's beautiful art and pacing really sells them. Plus, he sprinkles in a few surprises, like where the "Mistah J" nickname comes from, and the exact moment of Harley's psychotic break. I'm still a "Mad Love" fan, but I can make room in my heart for "Harleen."

"Batman: Last Knight on Earth" is by writer Scott Snyder and artist Greg Capullo, who created 50 issues of "Batman" from 2011 to 2016, including the famous "Court of Owls" story. This is their swan song on the character. It's a pretty definitive end, too. It takes place in a near future after a catastrophe has swept the Earth. Initially "Bruce Wayne" wakes up in an insane asylum, where everyone tries to convince him his life as Batman was part of a decadeslong psychosis brought on by killing his own parents at the age of 8.

Of course that's not true. But when our hero discovers the truth, it's actually, somehow, worse. For one thing, he's not the original Batman. Also, most of the world's population is dead. The story follows our protagonist as he explores this dystopia with, strangely, the Joker's animate head in a jar. That alone should tell you that you're in for a strange ride. Meanwhile, we find out what happened to some of our other Super Friends, and it's not pretty. It's stories like this that remind the reader that Snyder got his start writing horror fiction.