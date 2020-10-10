Brooklyn Park police arrested three people during a Friday investigation into a shooting, according to a department alert.
The investigation took place in the 6900 block of West Broadway. A male suspect fired several rounds and then fled on foot.
Officers briefly closed nearby roads during their search. After three suspects were arrested, the roads were reopened.
No injuries were reported. An investigation is underway.
