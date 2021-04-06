Minnesota health officials announced 3,014 new COVID-19 cases Tuesday and four additional deaths.

The Minnesota Department of Health said the relatively high case count includes new cases that were reported over the past three days, including reporting delays caused by the Easter holiday and a technical issue from Saturday.

Altogether, 530,662 Minnesotans have tested positive for the coronavirus that causes the disease and 6,889 people have died. All of the fatalities announced Tuesday were people older than 54 who lived in a private residence.

Last week saw the highest number of vaccinations in Minnesota yet, with 335,381 shots administered, pushing the total number of inoculations to 2.9 million.

First doses have been given to 1,841,585 state residents, which is an estimated 42% of the population 16 and older. About 27% have received the full recommended number of doses.

Over the past two days, 29,635 COVID-19 test results were reported to state officials.

On Monday, there were 497 people in the state's hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, a 9% increase from the previous day.

Of those, 114 were in intensive care units. Most of the growth in admissions was in non-ICU patients, which went from 342 on Sunday to 383 on Monday.

