Minnesota health officials on Sunday reported 287 new COVID-19 cases, as the seven-day trend in new cases continued to fall.

At least 2,921,392 Minnesotans have received one dose of a COVID vaccine, and 2,591,699 have completed their vaccinations.

With the latest vaccinations, Minnesota is 65% of the way to its goal of vaccinating most residents aged 16 or older.

So far, 601,384 Minnesotans have had confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 that were reported to state officials after being confirmed by testing.

The Health Department reported 8 additional deaths from complications of COVID-19 on Sunday, half of whom lived in assisted living or long-term care facilities. Those who died were between the ages of 65 and 94.

Minnesota has recorded 7,426 COVID-19 fatalities since the first death was reported last March.

People with underlying health conditions, including heart, lung and kidney disease, are more likely to develop serious complications of COVID that require medical attention.

