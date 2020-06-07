Prince was born on this day in 1958. To honor him, drummer Kirk Johnson, a longtime aide de camp for the Purple One, has put together a virtual tribute featuring Prince associates performing “The Cross,” his 1987 song.
Dedicating the performance to Minneapolis, Johnson begins the video with a quote from the late Minnesota icon: “When you wake up, each day looks the same, so each day should be a new beginning.”
Among the 26 participants – from different eras of Prince’s career -- are Donna Grantis, Ida Nielsen, Ashley Tamar Davis, Dr. Fink, Adrian Crutchfield, Morris Hayes, Mono Neon, Kip Blackshire, Tommy Barbarella, Sonny Thompson, Josh Dunham, Mike Scott, Kenni Holmen and Mayte Garcia.
