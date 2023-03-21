Ultrasound scanners and other diagnostic tools are being granted to more than 100 Minnesota hospitals and clinics to hasten and improve treatment decisions, particularly in trauma cases.

The $26.4 million award from the Helmsley Charitable Trust will upgrade diagnostic technology and knowledge for Minnesota hospitals that have endured financial challenges over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This will be a game changer for diagnostics and help Minnesotans get the care they need quickly," said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the foundation, which was created by the late New York hotel and real estate developer Leona Helmsley.

While people and pop culture associate ultrasounds with pregnancies, the scanners are commonly used in emergencies to identify internal injuries and make decisions on treatments and surgeries.

The grant announcement took place at Hennepin Healthcare in Minneapolis, which helped pioneer bedside use of ultrasound diagnostic technology. Rising violence in the mid-1980s resulted in more patients at HCMC with stab wounds to the heart that were difficult to detect unless patients went into cardiac arrest, said Dr. Dave Plummer, an HCMC emergency medicine specialist.

Plummer proved ultrasound scans could identify the stab wounds more quickly and substantially reduce mortality. Over time, he said ultrasound surprisingly proved its life-saving worth in rapid diagnosis of aortic aneurysms, bleeding in the lungs, and around 60 conditions.

"Patients ... come into every emergency department everywhere," he said. "They may not have the stab wounds to the heart or gunshot wounds, but they certainly have all of the other conditions."

Minnesota has gained nearly $100 million in grants from the Helmsley foundation, which includes rural healthcare as one of its five priorities. An earlier grant funded a University of Minnesota study of "super ambulances" that could provide mobile heart-lung bypass machines and treatment of cardiac arrests.

Panzirer, Helmsley's grandson, worked as a first-responder in South Dakota and became aware of the gaps in rural emergency care.

"Your ZIP code should not determine your healthcare outcome," Panzirer said, "but unfortunately it does."

Tuesday's announcement includes $8.1 million to train practitioners in how to use ultrasound technology, particularly in underserved, rural sections of Minnesota.

Hennepin Healthcare provided one- or two-day training seminars in the past, but found providers still didn't feel comfortable making diagnostic decisions with the technology back at their hospitals, said Dr. Robert Reardon, an HCMC emergency medicine physician.

The latest ultrasound technology can be linked online so that grant-funded instructors can provide real-time feedback and guidance to practitioners at their hospitals.