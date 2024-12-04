24 years for ‘incorrigible’ career criminal’s armed robberies of women in Twin Cities parking lots

Around 7:30 a.m. on Sept. 13, 2022, Nunn approached a woman in Arden Hills who had just parked her vehicle outside her workplace. Brandishing a handgun and while masked, Nunn forced her to drive him to an ATM in Minneapolis and withdraw cash so he could pay his rent. He then ordered the victim to drive to Matthews Park in the city’s Seward Neighborhood, where he drove away in her vehicle.