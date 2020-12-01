Two key indicators are heading in opposite directions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic in Minnesota, which on Tuesday added another 22 deaths and 3,570 lab-confirmed infections.

The positivity rate of diagnostic testing for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 has dropped from 15.6% on Nov. 10 to 11.2% on Nov. 22 — the most recent date for which data is available on the state's pandemic response webpage.

In the same time frame, the percentage of positive infections from unknown community sources has increased from 33.1% to a record-high 37.3%.

The divergent trends offer mixed signals about the course of the pandemic. A decline in the positivity rate would suggest that the virus isn't spreading as aggressively. However, an increase in unknown community transmissions would suggest the virus is spreading beyond the state's ability to track it.

The takeaway for Minnesota health officials is that the current wave of COVID-19 remains a threat in the state, and that people need to stick with mask-wearing and social distancing — and comply with Gov. Tim Walz's order that closed bars and restaurants and limited social gatherings to immediate household members only for four weeks.

"We do need to give it some time before we know whether we're really in a sustained trend or not," state Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. "When we look at the bigger picture, we really believe that we are still at a very serious point in the pandemic, and a very pivotal point for where things go from here.

"We do continue to see still alarming rates of case growth and most importantly serious resulting illness as COVID patients are taking up an ever-increasing percentage of our available hospital beds."

A record 394 Minnesota hospital intensive care unit beds are now filled with COVID-19 patients, according to the state's pandemic response dashboard, while only 681 are filled with patients who have other medical conditions. Hospitals have delayed non-urgent surgeries to free up beds during the pandemic surge, which is partly why 37% of ICU patients have COVID-19.

Border states that had the nation's highest COVID-19 case rates are starting to see declines, according to the COVID Exit Strategy website — potentially forecasting the direction of the pandemic for Minnesota. The Dakotas for weeks had the nation's highest new infection rates, but now their rates are only slightly higher than Minnesota's rate. Wisconsin's new infection rate has fallen sharply as well.

Minnesota in total has reported 322,312 infections and 3,615 COVID-19 deaths — with people 70 or older suffering more than 80% of those fatalities. Tuesday's reported deaths included 19 people 70 and older, and 17 residents of long-term care facilities who are at greater risk due to their ages and underlying health problems.

Daily numbers on Tuesdays in the pandemic have usually been lower, reflecting reduced testing and diagnostic activity on weekends.

The latest COVID-19 data does not fully reflect viral transmission over the holiday weekend, when any mixing and socializing of friends and relatives despite the governor's order could have fueled infections. Symptoms emerge up to 14 days after viral exposure, and testing usually occurs after that, so any Thanksgiving impact won't be fully known for another few days.

Walz on Monday said there is anecdotal evidence across Minnesota that people did comply with the order and confine their holiday celebrations to small groups. However, he said airport activity and other mobility data suggests people were moving around and interacting.

Minnesota health leaders have urged people to add the COVIDaware MN app, which uses Bluetooth technology to anonymously identify when people have been close enough to others for viral exposures. People who test positive can then anonymously alert other users of the app who might have been exposed.