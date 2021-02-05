Another 22,643 Minnesotans have received at least the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, bringing the total to 497,843.

Both doses have been given to 138,212 state residents, an increase of about 9,500.

State health officials estimate that 9% of the state's population has gotten at least one of the two recommended shots. Among those 65 and older, the number is 23.1%.

Twenty-two more deaths were announced by the Minnesota Department of Health Friday. All were age 60 or older. Six were long-term care residents.

The number of new COVID-19 infections reported to the state was 1,054.

Since the pandemic was first detected in Minnesota, 6,273 have died from coronavirus complications and 466,224 have tested positive.

Diagnostic labs reported 38,947 test results to the state, down from more than 50,000 the previous day.

Minnesota is scheduled to receive 83,825 vaccine doses next week. Of those, 7,000 are earmarked to be administered to those age 65 and older at the state's two testing sites in Minneapolis and Duluth. Another 10,000 doses are reserved for school and child-care workers.

Minnesota's hospitals are caring for 362 patients with COVID-19 related complications, including 82 in intensive care.

Most who need hospital-level care have underlying health conditions that make them susceptible to the virus, including cancer, Down syndrome, obesity and sickle cell disease.

State health officials advised residents not to gather for Sunday's football championship game due to the risk of spreading the coronavirus.

"This is probably not the year to have a Super Bowl party," state infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said. "Fortunately we don't have to feel bad because the Vikings aren't in the Super Bowl."

