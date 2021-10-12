A 21-year-old driver was extremely drunk when he crashed his pickup truck over the weekend in Forest Lake and killed one of his passengers, according to charges.

Trent P.R. Jeans of Forest Lake appeared in court Tuesday after being charged Monday with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide in connection with the wreck Sunday that killed 31-year-old Courtney L. White.

Jeans remains jailed in lieu of $30,000 bail; his next hearing is Nov. 15. Court records do not list an attorney for him.

A preliminary breath test administered by law enforcement found that Jeans' blood alcohol content was .213%, more than 2½ times the legal limit for driving in Minnesota, the charges read.

The charges say Jeans was drinking earlier that day in Forest Lake at the Old Log Cabin, where White worked.

"On Sunday evening a longtime co-worker and good friend lost her life in a tragic accident," a notice Monday from the bar began on Facebook. "We are all devastated by this event and our hearts and prayers are with her family, husband, daughters and parents. We will be closed for a few days to process this heartbreaking news."

Trent P.R. Jeans Credit: Washington County jail

According to the criminal complaint:

Police officers were called to North Shore Trail and N. 230th Street, where they saw Jeans' heavily damaged pickup truck. White was dead at the scene. White and two other passengers, Karl Keller and Alissa Jesmer, suffered no injuries.

Keller told police that he and Jeans had "multiple drinks and shots of alcohol" at the Old Log Cabin, the complaint read. Keller added that before the crash, Jeans drove on a lawn and "ripped it up," the charging document continued.

White, Keller, Jesmer and Jeans went to White's parents' house and drank more alcohol, then started heading to Mallards Restaurant and Lounge.

Keller said he believed Jeans was driving too fast and lost control in the moments before the crash.

Officers asked Jeans how much he had to drink, and he replied, "I didn't count," according to the charges.

Jeans said he spent 5½ hours at the Old Log Cabin and ordered seven 16-ounce bottles of light beer, but he was unsure how many he actually drank. He said he left briefly, returned and drank more at the Old Log Cabin. He acknowledged to police that he was in no condition to drive.

