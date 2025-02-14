With less than a year until the 2026 Winter Olympics, here are some Minnesotans to watch

Kendall Coyne Schofield, Lee Stecklein (Roseville), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth), Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior), Nicole Hensley, Maddie Rooney (Andover) and Taylor Heise will be contenders for the Team USA roster. And they have significant Olympic experience; Heise (Lake City) is the only player on that list who has never been to an Olympics. Britta Curl-Salemme of the Frost, Abbey Murphy of the Gophers, Izzy Daniel of Minneapolis, Gabbie Hughes of Lino Lakes, Mannon McMahon of Maple Grove, and Rory Guilday of Minnetonka have also been on recent U.S. rosters for Rivalry Series games against Canada.