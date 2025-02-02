DULUTH - Team Dropkin won the USA Curling men’s national championship Sunday with a tricky shot its skip admitted he might not make every time.
Duluth’s Team Dropkin wins USA Curling men’s national title with victory over Minneapolis-based Team Casper
Skipped by Corey Dropkin, the champ advances to the World Championships in March.
The rock was parked in the back of the button with their opponent’s directly in front of it. Team Dropkin threw its final rock, angling it and adding enough weight to move Team Casper’s with a nick to its left side. That sent it out of the house yet barely moved Team Dropkin’s rock.
The tiebreaking moment in the 11th end gave the home team an 8-6 win, and Team Dropkin advanced to the World Championships in March in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan.
Thomas Howell celebrated by throwing his broom; Corey Dropkin clenched his fists and roared.
“It’s a tough shot, and we barely made it,” said Dropkin, calling it a miracle.
Dropkin said he thinks he could make the shot 80% of the time, but under the pressure of a national championship …
“You never know what’s going to happen,” he said.
It was the first national title for the team that plays out of the Duluth Curling Club, also home to Olympic champion Team Shuster, which finished with a bronze medal after it was knocked out in the semifinals Saturday night at the DECC Arena.
Shuster’s squad, playing in Duluth for the first time since 1999 and competing in Minnesota for the first time since Hibbing hosted in 2008, has long ruled this tournament. Shuster has won six times since 2015.
Team Dropkin, a crew its skip said is as close as brothers, is known as “Young Bucks.” Fans yell it, write it on signs and wear it on branded hats. Its skip moved here from the East Coast to attend Minnesota Duluth, one of three schools in Minnesota he applied to. He came with an already solid curling start. He remembers Team Shuster winning the bronze medal in Turin, Italy, in 2008 and was in the audience at the Duluth Curling Club in the early morning when Team Shuster won its gold medal at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang.
“And you’re just like, ‘Oh, my god. We can do that. Yeah, I want to do that someday,’ ” Dropkin said.
Team Casper, based in Minneapolis, went into the finale undefeated in their first seven games in the tournament.
“Korey made an awesome shot to win it,” skip Danny Casper said. “We’ve played them a lot of times in the past few years, and they’re obviously a great team. Realistically we had a great week and we know we are more than capable of winning this thing many times.”
