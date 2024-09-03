The 2024 Minnesota State Fair had its strongest year yet since COVID-19 disruptions but fell 200,000 people short of setting another attendance record.
2024 Minnesota State Fair attendance tops post-COVID years, but falls short of record
All told, the Minnesota State Fair set five single-day attendance records this year — setting a high-water mark Sunday with 256,015 people.
All told, 1.9 million people descended on the fairgrounds this year, making it the fifth-highest attended year since debuting in 1859. Renee Alexander, the CEO of the fair, said Thursday she was “thrilled” by this year’s turnout.
“I think we’re on really solid footing and it feels like we’re back to normal,” she said.
The fair has been rebounding since it was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic. The next year, it drew 1.3 million people and 1.8 million in both 2022 and 2023. The record for overall attendance was set in 2019, with 2.1 million people.
This year, the fair set five single day records, starting opening day with more than 138,800 people and setting a high-water mark Sunday with another 256,000. But its overall attendance was tripped up by several rainstorms with high winds, debris cleanup and high temperatures.
The first Monday and second Thursday of the 12-day event each saw no more than about 81,200 people through the gates.
With COVID-19 in the background, Alexander said “12 days of 75 (degrees) and sunny” was the only thing holding the fair back from its next record-setting year. She said she was happy with the fair’s system for notifying fairgoers of imminent severe weather.
“I think our team did a tremendous job responding to the storm,” she said.
Other fast facts
0: The number of Deep Friend Ranch leftover from LuLu’s Public House. The dish was all the talk at this year’s fair, and the establishment announced Monday, one hour before the fair closed, that it was completely sold out.
34,000: The number of entries into the fair’s agricultural and creative competitions, which included nearly $2 million in prize money.
$1.2 million: The money raised from the Purple Ribbon Auction on Aug. 24. Ten new record prices were set at this year’s auction, which raises money for the 115 members of 4-H who participated in the auction. The event also awarded $140,000 in scholarships to more than 50 youth participants.
159: The number of newborn animals welcomed at the CHS Miracle of Birth Center. That includes 134 piglets and 25 lambs.
Nearly 4,000: The number of people who attended the Amateur Talent Contest Finals on Saturday at the Grandstand. Contestants competed for nearly $20,000 in prize money.
