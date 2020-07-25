22-game regular season

All games at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., with designated home teams.

July-August

26 Connecticut (ESPN) 11 a.m.

28 at Seattle (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 9 p.m.

30 Chicago (FSN) 7 p.m.

 1 at Connecticut (FSN) 3 p.m.

 5 at New York (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 6 p.m.

 7 Indiana (FSN Plus) 5 p.m.

 9 at Los Angeles (ESPN2) 6 p.m.

11 Washington (FSN Plus) 5 p.m.

13 at Las Vegas (ESPN2) 8 p.m.

15 New York (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 5 p.m.

19 Dallas (FSN Plus) 8 p.m.

21 at Phoenix (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 9 p.m.

23 Atlanta (FSN Plus) 3 p.m.

26 Los Angeles (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 7 p.m.

28 at Atlanta (FSN Plus) 6 p.m.

30 Phoenix (FSN) 5 p.m.

 

September

 2 at Chicago (FSN Plus) 6 p.m.

 4 at Dallas (FSN Plus) 7 p.m.

 6 Seattle (FSN) 5 p.m.

 8 at Washington (FSN Plus) 7 p.m.

10 Las Vegas (FSN) 7 p.m.

12 at Indiana (FSN) 5 p.m.