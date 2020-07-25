22-game regular season
All games at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla., with designated home teams.
July-August
26 Connecticut (ESPN) 11 a.m.
28 at Seattle (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 9 p.m.
30 Chicago (FSN) 7 p.m.
1 at Connecticut (FSN) 3 p.m.
5 at New York (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 6 p.m.
7 Indiana (FSN Plus) 5 p.m.
9 at Los Angeles (ESPN2) 6 p.m.
11 Washington (FSN Plus) 5 p.m.
13 at Las Vegas (ESPN2) 8 p.m.
15 New York (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 5 p.m.
19 Dallas (FSN Plus) 8 p.m.
21 at Phoenix (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 9 p.m.
23 Atlanta (FSN Plus) 3 p.m.
26 Los Angeles (CBSSN/FSN Plus) 7 p.m.
28 at Atlanta (FSN Plus) 6 p.m.
30 Phoenix (FSN) 5 p.m.
September
2 at Chicago (FSN Plus) 6 p.m.
4 at Dallas (FSN Plus) 7 p.m.
6 Seattle (FSN) 5 p.m.
8 at Washington (FSN Plus) 7 p.m.
10 Las Vegas (FSN) 7 p.m.
12 at Indiana (FSN) 5 p.m.