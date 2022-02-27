A home explosion that killed a 20-year-old woman is under investigation by the Le Sueur County Sheriff's Office and state fire marshal.

Sheriff Brett Mason shared in a news release issued Sunday that the explosion and fire was reported shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday in rural Lexington Township, which is 6 miles northeast of Le Center.

The home belongs to Aric Holicky, but Mason said that he and his family were out of the area and a young woman was housesitting and taking care of the family's dogs.

Family identified the woman as Kailey Mach, of Montgomery, Minn. Her mother, Vicki Bettin Mach, shared on Facebook that she was "in bitter shock" that her daughter was involved in the house explosion and did not survive.

"Our hearts are shattered and mine is still numb in shock," Mach wrote. "We are asking for our time and immediate family only at this time. Fly high baby girl … you were an angel here on earth to us and we will never be the same."

In 2018, Kailey Mach was named Miss Congeniality of Kolacky Days, an annual summer celebration in Montgomery. She graduated from Tri-City United High School in 2019 and earned a scholarship to attend Augsburg University, where she was to graduate next year.

After the Le Center Fire Department extinguished the blaze, they found Mach's body in the basement. Her remains were taken to Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.

Mason said the cause of the explosion and fire remain under investigation.