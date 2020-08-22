A 20-year-old woman from Goodland, Minn., was killed Thursday night when the SUV she was driving struck a semitrailer truck in Aitkin County.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kerry Lea Heiniemi died just before 8 p.m. when her 2007 Lincoln Navigator, northbound on Hwy. 65 in Williams Township, struck the semi, which was eastbound on Hwy. 18, at the intersection of the two highways. Both vehicles went into ditches.

Heiniemi died at the scene, the patrol said. The semi driver, Michael L. Terry, 33, of St. Louis, Mo., was taken to Onamia Hospital with noncritical injuries.

Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

Earlier Thursday, a 60-year-old woman died in Kandiyohi County when the dump truck she was driving veered off the road and into a ditch and then rolled over, the patrol said.

Pamela Kay Woltjer of New London was driving a Mack dump truck south on Hwy. 23 north of NE. 199th Avenue near New London about 12:30 p.m. After rolling over, the truck came to rest on its passenger side. Woltjer wasn’t wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.

