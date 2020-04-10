A list of John Prine’s great songs could fill a couple of columns, but here are 20 standouts — 10 are his versions, 10 are interpretations by others:

1. “Sam Stone” (1971)

2. “Illegal Smile” (1971)

3. “Dear Abby” (1973)

4.“The Sins of Memphisto” (1991)

5. “Jesus the Missing Years” (1991)

6. “Lake Marie” (1995)

7. “In Spite of Ourselves” (1999)

8. “Some Humans Ain’t Human” (2005)

9. “Summer’s End” (2018)

10. “When I Get to Heaven” (2018)

1. “Hello in There,” Bette Midler (1972), recorded by Prine in 1971

2. “Angel From Montgomery,” Bonnie Raitt (1974), Prine (1971)

3. “Unwed Fathers,” Tammy Wynette (1983), Prine (1984)

4. “The Twentieth Century Is Almost Over,” the Highwaymen (1985), (written in 1977)

5. “Speed of the Sound of Loneliness,” Nanci Griffith (1993), Prine (1986)

6. “Souvenirs,” Bettye LaVette (2000), Prine (1972)

7. “I Just Wanna Dance with You,” George Strait (1998), Prine (1986)

8. “Paradise,” Dwight Yoakam (2004), Prine (1971)

9. “Daddy’s Little Pumpkin,” Drive-By Truckers (2010), Prine (1991)

10. “All the Best,” My Morning Jacket (2010), Prine (1991)

