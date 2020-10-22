Twenty more COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday as the confirmed case count climbed by 1,574.

State health officials have said the increasing death numbers are the inevitable result of more people getting infected by the new coronavirus.

As has been the case throughout much of the pandemic, many of the deaths have been residents of long-term care facilities, which account for 13 of the new deaths.

New cases in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities have been rising for several weeks, particularly among employees who appear to be getting the disease outside of the facility walls.

“Even a modest rise in long-term care cases does result in additional hospitalizations and deaths,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Community spread is increasing faster than in long-term care, Malcolm said.

“It has really become more of a statewide phenomenon driven by different sources of transmission,” she said.

But compliance with COVID-19 safety precautions appears to be waning.

“COVID fatigue is real here in Minnesota and across the country and we see it in the outbreak data,” she said.

Since the pandemic was first detected in Minnesota in March, the state has had 2,301 fatalities and 128,152 people have tested positive for the virus.

Nearly 27,000 test results were reported to the Health Department, a one-day increase of 67%.

At least 460 people have been admitted to Minnesota hospitals for COVID-19 complications in the past seven days. Of those, 104 patients were placed in intensive care units. The number of people admitted to hospitals in the past week is down from the 496 admissions in the previous seven days, although reports of new admissions do tend to lag.

Most people who require hospital-level care have underlying medical conditions that can lead to complications, including pneumonia. Hypertension, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, kidney disease, diabetes and obesity are among the diagnoses that have been identified as risk factors.

The majority of those who become infected experience mild or no symptoms and don’t need medical care.

Since the pandemic began, 113,976 are considered to be no longer infectious and do not need to isolate.

The state’s public health system is moving forward with plans for vaccinations against two respiratory diseases.

The vaccine for COVID-19, which is being developed by several different pharmaceutical makers, is not yet ready but health agencies are making plans about how to distribute it.

After a vaccine is approved, the expectation is that it won’t be widely available and the first shots will likely be reserved for front-line health care workers, first responders and the medically vulnerable, including long-term care residents.

State infectious disease director Kris Ehresmann said that in Minnesota those high priority groups include hundreds of thousands of people. That means widespread distribution of the vaccine might have to wait until the spring of 2021.

“It could take a while. It really depends on the volume of the vaccine that has been approved and is available in the pipeline,” she said.

Meanwhile, the influenza vaccine is available and many more people are getting vaccinated against the seasonal flu.

There’s been a 42% increase in the number of Minnesota’s who’ve already gotten the flu shot compared to last season, Ehresmann said.

“That is a great way to keep healthy and avoid respiratory symptoms that cause you to worry that you might have COVID,” Ehresmann said.