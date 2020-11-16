Two young sisters were found by themselves on the street in Chicago, prompting a search Monday for their parents, police said.
The girls, identified by police as 5-year-old Kamariya and 1-year-old Chantel, were spotted about 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the city's South Shore neighborhood and were taken to a hospital for observation, police said.
They were listed in good condition, police said. Their full names weren't immediately known.
Investigators on Monday morning asked anyone with information about the girls to contact police.
