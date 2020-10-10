A 2-year-old girl who was sitting in a driver’s lap was killed Thursday evening in a one-vehicle crash in Kandiyohi County, the Sheriff’s Office reported Friday.

First responders were called to SW. 225th Avenue just west of County Road 5, in Roseland Township, just after 7 p.m. Thursday on a report of a vehicle rollover with injuries.

The driver, a 23-year-old woman from Clara City, was headed west on 225th with the toddler in her lap when she lost control on loose gravel and the vehicle rolled into a ditch.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, suffered serious injuries and was taken to the Willmar hospital. The girl was airlifted to a metro hospital but died of her injuries on the way.

An investigation of the crash continues.

STAFF REPORT