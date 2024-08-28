2-vehicle crash on edge of Twin Cities kills 14-year-old; 2 other young people critically hurt

A two-vehicle crash in on the southern edge of the Twin Cities killed a 14-year-old boy and critically injured two other young people, officials said Wednesday.
The collision occurred in Webster Township, the Rice County Sheriff’s Office said.
The collision occurred about 7:40 p.m. Tuesday in Webster Township on W. 30th Street just east of Fairbanks Avenue, the Rice County Sheriff’s office said.
According to the Sheriff’s Office:
A pickup truck being driven by 20-year-old Caleb Mulvihill, of Lakeville, was heading west on 30th, crossed the center line and collided with a pickup driven by Hunter Bundy, 16, of Lakeville.
A passenger in Mulvihill’s vehicle, Brantley Ryan McCarty, of Lakeville, died at the scene.
Emergency responders took Mulvihill to HCMC and Bundy to Children’s Minnesota St. Paul hospital in St. Paul. Both were suffering from critical injuries at the time.
Officials are urging anyone with information about the crash to contact the Rice County Sheriff’s Office at 507-334-0268.
