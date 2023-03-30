A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in central Minnesota left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.
The collision occurred about 6:35 a.m. on Hwy. 23 near Roscoe in Stearns County, the State Patrol said.
A pickup heading north in Munson Township, driven by Brian R. Johnson, 68, of New London, Minn., hit a car from behind, the patrol said.
A 35-year-old man from Fort Ripley, Minn. was driving the car. He was accompanied by a 22-year-old man from Little Falls, Minn. Their identities have yet to be released.
Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said one person in the car died, but he did not specify which one.
Johnson and the surviving car occupant were expected to survive their injuries, he said.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
St. Cloud
2-vehicle crash in central Minnesota kills one person, injures two others
A pickup truck hit a car from behind about 6:35 a.m. Thursday.
West Metro
Maple Grove woman claiming she killed abuser in self-defense wins appeal
The Minnesota Court of Appeals court said a jury instruction misstated the definition of "imminent" regarding the danger she was facing.
Politics
Republicans attempt to limit governor's temporary housing costs
The state is spending more than $17,000 a month to house Walz's family during a renovation project.
Coronavirus
Minnesota organizes long COVID response as pandemic trends improve
Prevalence might be declining, according to federal survey data, but long COVID is still causing substantial and prolonged disabilities in Minnesotans.
St. Cloud
Residents evacuated after train carrying ethanol derails, burns in western Minn.
About eight cars carrying ethanol and corn syrup jumped the tracks just after 1 a.m. Thursday.