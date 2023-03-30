Tap the bookmark to save this article.

A two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in central Minnesota left one person dead and two others injured, officials said.

The collision occurred about 6:35 a.m. on Hwy. 23 near Roscoe in Stearns County, the State Patrol said.

A pickup heading north in Munson Township, driven by Brian R. Johnson, 68, of New London, Minn., hit a car from behind, the patrol said.

A 35-year-old man from Fort Ripley, Minn. was driving the car. He was accompanied by a 22-year-old man from Little Falls, Minn. Their identities have yet to be released.

Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said one person in the car died, but he did not specify which one.

Johnson and the surviving car occupant were expected to survive their injuries, he said.