Two people were stabbed and wounded Thursday night in Brooklyn Park, according to a Brooklyn Park police department spokesman.

Police were called to the 8200 block of Zane Court about 7:30 p.m. They found two adults lying in the street with significant stab wounds, the spokesman said.

A partly clothed man then approached officers on foot displaying “bizarre behavior” that appeared to be drug-induced or related to mental illness, the spokesman said. He was determined to be a suspect and was arrested.

The stabbings probably happened in a nearby home, but the victims escaped, the spokesman said. Police believe the incident stemmed from a disagreement among acquaintances.

Both victims are expected to survive, police said.