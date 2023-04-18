Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Gift this Article Send this article to anyone, no subscription is necessary to view it

Two people are dead after shooting in a St. Paul neighborhood Tuesday morning across the street from a school, officials said.

The gunfire occurred in the 1400 block of E. Minnehaha Avenue, just north of Twin Cities Academy (TCA), police said.

Police have announced no arrests.

Twin Cities Academy, a charter school for grades 6 through 12, disclosed on Facebook to families that administrators learned of the shooting about 7:30 a.m. Academy Executive Director Betsy Lueth "has spoken directly to the lead officer on the scene, and there is no danger to the public, and the situation is under control," the posting read.

School will remain in session, the posting continued, but "we understand the trauma such events may cause. If you choose to keep your student home today, it will be an excused absence. [The school] has been assured that TCA students may safely attend school today."

There have been 12 homicides in St. Paul so far this year, according to a Star Tribune database, compared to 13 at this time in 2022.

Return to startribune.com for updates on this developing story.