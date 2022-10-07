Two Rochester sisters who fled Honduras as teenagers have been awarded $80,000 to settle their lawsuit against the federal government that alleged they were mistreated along the U.S. southern border while detained in a cage and housed at other sites.

The settlement approved Thursday by U.S. District Judge Nancy Brasel calls for the daughters of Daysi Villalobos Izagguire, ages 19 and 17, to split the money evenly and allows U.S. officials to deny any wrongdoing in how the girls were treated by Customs and Border Protection (CBP) personnel.

"We hope that the lawsuit and sharing our story changes how the government treats children who are coming to America," older sister Kerlin Sanchez Villalobos said in a statement released by American Civil Liberties Union branches in Minnesota and Texas, which represented the plaintiffs. "I don't want any other kid to be treated the way we were."

Messages were left Friday with the federal attorney representing the government in this suit, and a spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's Office replied with a no comment. In April, the CBP denied the sisters' accusations.

Sanchez Villalobos and her sister, identified in court documents as Y.S. because she is still a minor, left home in 2019 to seek asylum and reunite with their mother in Minnesota. The sisters, ages 16 and 14 at the time, were arrested while crossing the U.S. border on foot and taken to a CBP site in Clint, Texas.

That same month, the Associated Press reported that immigration attorneys had determined that hundreds of children had been locked up there with inadequate food, water and sanitation. A New York Times article dubbed the Clint location "the public face of the chaos on America's southern border."

The ACLU branches, in announcing the settlement, said the detained sisters endured physical assault, shortages of food and water, and necessities such as access to showers, clean clothes and proper bedding. The suit also claimed that officers discarded the younger sister's medication to treat a leg and hip injury.

Also, the sisters were forced "to compete for food" and made to care for children younger than them, Thursday's statement continued.

"Just being locked away, it's awful," Sanchez Villalobos said after the settlement was announced. "Children are crying, it was horrible. ... The officers told us to shut the crying kids up. Us older kids, we would just try to console them and talk to them. What I would do is braid their hair."

The sisters said they spent nine days in a cage, were permitted to shower just once, and often were hungry and cold. Guards limited their access to a phone.

Sanchez Villalobos said one officer kicked her in the back and ankle while she was sitting down in a line with other detainees. She had to wear a walking boot as a result, she said.

Later, the lawsuit said, the girls were split up after being taken to group homes near Brownsville, Texas.

Sanchez Villalobos spent 20 days in detention, and Y.S. spent 29 days. When finally reunited with their mother in Rochester, Sanchez Villalobos said, "she cried and … felt very bad for all we had gone through."

Both girls are attending high school in Rochester and working. After high school, Sanchez Villalobos intends to continue her education, while her sister wants to be a veterinarian or a nurse.

Teresa Nelson, the ACLU's director in Minnesota, said in the wake of the settlement, "Children who are alone at the border are already terrified and vulnerable. ... Having Customs and Border Protection agents deny medical care, physically abuse them and make children compete for food is an inhumane and inexcusable violation of these children's rights."

Nelson added that she hopes the settlement "helps hold CBP accountable for its long history of detaining children in substandard conditions."

Star Tribune staff writer Maya Rao contributed to this report.