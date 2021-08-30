Two people were killed when a speeding driver hit a tree on a major thoroughfare in St. Paul, authorities said Monday.

The car crashed shortly before 9 p.m. Friday in the 700 block of W. Minnehaha Avenue, according to police.

Officers arrived to find the two occupants trapped in the wreckage until police and fire personnel got them out.

The driver, 17-year-old Mateo M. Cindrich-Casillas, of Princeton, Minn., was taken by medics to Regions Hospital, where he died, police said.

The passenger, a 21-year-old man whose identity has yet to be released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

A witness told police that he saw the car racing east on Minnehaha before it went through a red light at N. Victoria Street and soon hit a tree. Police also say that they believe alcohol played a role in the crash.

