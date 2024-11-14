Two family members from Minnesota were killed when their SUV struck a semitrailer truck that was pulled over partly in the lane of traffic along the Kansas Turnpike and then hit another semi that was stopped.
2 Minnesotans killed in chain reaction crash on Kansas Turnpike
The crash occurred about 4:10 a.m. Monday on northbound Interstate 35 near Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Killed in the accident were 78-year-old Thomas Reller and 27-year-old Octavia Reller, according to the patrol. Both were from Zumbrota.
A semi was “partially in the roadway from a previous crash” when the Minnesotans’ SUV hit the big rig and then another semi that was involved in the earlier crash, a patrol statement read.
The two semi drivers came away with minor injuries, the patrol said.
