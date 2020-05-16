Two shootings in Minneapolis on Friday, one of which happened during a house party in the Folwell neighborhood, left at least six people injured in the span of a few hours, officials said.

Officials say that four youths were wounded in the house party shooting, at least the second such incident since a statewide order barring large gatherings to slow the spread of COVID-19 went into effect.

In the first shooting about 6:30 p.m. at the Holiday gas station near Target Field, at 1624 Washington Av. N., two people were inside a black Chevrolet Malibu when a man approached the vehicle on foot and fired multiple rounds inside, according to police and scanner traffic audio. The victims drove themselves to HCMC, where they were treated for serious but nonlife-threatening injuries, officials said. A gun was reportedly recovered from their car.

Surveillance video from the gas station showed the suspect firing a semiautomatic handgun with an extended magazine; he was described as wearing a gray hoodie and blue sweatpants with a blue surgical mask covering his face, according to the scanner audio.

Police haven’t offered a motive for the shooting, or said whether the suspect has been arrested.

The second shooting happened about 10:30 near N. 33rd and Emerson avenues.

The four victims, all under the age of 18, were said to have been attending a party at a house in the 3300 block of Emerson when an altercation erupted into gunfire, with neighbors reporting hearing dozens of gunshots, according to scanner audio.

One of the victims, shot in the foot, was taken to a nearby hospital via ambulance, while the other three were later dropped off by a private vehicle at the same hospital with varying wounds, officials said. Their conditions weren’t immediately known.

In the hours after the shooting, officers fanned out through the neighborhood checking for additional victims, finding expended shell casings outside a vacant house a block away.

In a similar shooting last month, the 27-year-old grandson of prominent local civil rights leader Spike Moss was shot at a gathering in the 1100 block of N. Irving Avenue, in the Near North neighborhood.