Two people are dead following a shooting Tuesday in a residential area of Blaine.
2 men dead after shooting in Blaine residential area
A statement from the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the two men were found dead blocks apart from each other, one of them from a suspected self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Shortly before 9 a.m., law enforcement from four agencies responded to a report of a shooting on the 200 block of Territorial Road NE., where they found a male outside a home suffering from a gunshot wound. He was declared dead at the scene.
Sometime later, officers located a suspect vehicle about a quarter-mile away, on the 11900 block of 7th Street NE. A man was found dead inside from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The sheriff’s office released no further information about the men or how the incident may have unfolded. No other suspects are sought.
How to find help
The National Alliance on Mental Illness in Minnesota recommends these resources if you or someone you know is in crisis:
National 988 suicide and crisis lifeline: Dial 988
Crisis Text Line: Text “HOME” to 741741 or text AYUDA for help in Spanish
The Trevor Project: Call 866-488-7386
Minnesota Farm and Rural Helpline: Call 833-600-2670
You can find a directory of mobile crisis services across Minnesota here.
Anyone experiencing domestic abuse can also access these resources:
Hennepin County Domestic Abuse Service Center: 612-348-5073
Minnesota Domestic Violence Crisis Line: 1-866-223-1111 (24-hours)
National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 (SAFE)
