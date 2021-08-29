Two people were killed in separate shootings early Sunday in St. Paul, police said. No arrests have been made.

The first shooting happened in a downtown parking ramp in the 400 block of Jackson Street, police said. The victim, a man in his 30s, was taken in a private vehicle about 12:15 a.m. to Regions Hospital, where he died. The car had bullet holes in its windshield.

Police do not have a motive for the shooting but do not believe it was random.

In the second shooting, police said they found a man with a gunshot wound in a vehicle on Raspberry Island about 3:15 a.m. after a report of a robbery and a shooting. The man, who was in his 20s, was taken to Regions Hospital, where he died.

The identities of the two men have not been released. Police are asking anyone with information about either shooting to call 651-266-5650.

The two shootings are the 19th and 20th homicides of the year in St. Paul.

STAFF REPORT