Both drivers were killed in a collision at an intersection south of Austin, officials said Wednesday.
2 killed in collision at southern Minnesota intersection
The crash occurred about 8 miles south of Austin.
The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday about 8 miles south of Austin in Lyle Township, the State Patrol said.
Whin Gay, 17, of Austin, was heading south in his car on Hwy. 218 and collided with a northbound transit van, the patrol said.
Gay and the van’s driver, 25-year-old Jacie Mae Weaver, of Rockwell, Iowa, did not survive their injuries, according to the patrol.
The patrol said Weaver was wearing her seat belt; Gay was not.
