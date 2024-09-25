News & Politics

2 killed in collision at southern Minnesota intersection

The crash occurred about 8 miles south of Austin.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 25, 2024 at 4:17PM

Both drivers were killed in a collision at an intersection south of Austin, officials said Wednesday.

The crash occurred about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday about 8 miles south of Austin in Lyle Township, the State Patrol said.

Whin Gay, 17, of Austin, was heading south in his car on Hwy. 218 and collided with a northbound transit van, the patrol said.

Gay and the van’s driver, 25-year-old Jacie Mae Weaver, of Rockwell, Iowa, did not survive their injuries, according to the patrol.

The patrol said Weaver was wearing her seat belt; Gay was not.

