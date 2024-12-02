Two people from Minneapolis were killed when their car collided with a truck on Interstate 94 near Albany.
Patrol IDs 2 from Twin Cities killed in collision with truck in central Minnesota
The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 94 near Albany, the State Patrol said.
The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 4:08PM
The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 about 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, when the car struck the semi from behind, the State Patrol said.
The patrol said the car’s driver, 42-year-old Sarah Thorine Jones, and her passenger, 15-year-old Kale Teklah Olson, were killed in the collision. The patrol said neither Jones nor Olson was wearing a seat belt.
The truck’s driver, Annid Isaias Quishpi Asqui, 21, of Minneapolis, survived the crash, according to the patrol.
The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 94 near Albany, the State Patrol said.