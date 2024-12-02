St. Cloud

Patrol IDs 2 from Twin Cities killed in collision with truck in central Minnesota

The crash occurred on eastbound Interstate 94 near Albany, the State Patrol said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
December 2, 2024 at 4:08PM
Minnesota State Patrol

Two people from Minneapolis were killed when their car collided with a truck on Interstate 94 near Albany.

The crash occurred on eastbound I-94 about 2:35 p.m. on Saturday, when the car struck the semi from behind, the State Patrol said.

The patrol said the car’s driver, 42-year-old Sarah Thorine Jones, and her passenger, 15-year-old Kale Teklah Olson, were killed in the collision. The patrol said neither Jones nor Olson was wearing a seat belt.

The truck’s driver, Annid Isaias Quishpi Asqui, 21, of Minneapolis, survived the crash, according to the patrol.

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

