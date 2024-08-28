Twin Cities Suburbs

Officials suspect murder-suicide in shooting deaths of couple found in Dakota County field

The shootings occurred Sunday in a field east of Farmington, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
August 28, 2024 at 6:52PM

A man fatally shot his wife and then himself over the weekend on farmland in Dakota County, officials said Wednesday.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the Oakdale couple as Smith Coop Brown, 65, and Payao Vang, 27.

The shootings occurred Sunday in Empire near E. 210th Street and Clayton Avenue, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Brown’s son became concerned about the couple after they did not return home after going to their leased farm plot. The son and another family member went to the farm site and found Brown and Vang dead, according to the Sheriff’s Office, which was notified of the deaths about 8 p.m. Sunday.

“At this time, evidence leads us to believe that Mr. Brown took Mrs. Vang’s life and then his own,” a Sheriff’s Office statement read. “Two handguns were recovered on-scene: One in Mr. Brown’s hand and another in his jacket.”


about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See More

More from Twin Cities Suburbs

See More
Twin Cities Suburbs

Officials suspect murder-suicide in shooting deaths of couple found in Dakota County field

The shootings occurred Sunday in a field east of Farmington, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office said.

News & Politics

State GOP stresses support for Joe Teirab after local party delays endorsement vote

card image
Twin Cities

Dead turtles lined up along St. Croix River were accidentally killed by Wisconsin DNR

card image