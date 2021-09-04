Two passengers in an apparently stolen vehicle died Friday when it crashed following a pursuit by Ramsey County deputies.

According to a news release from the Sheriff's Office, a deputy tried to stop the stolen vehicle at N. Beebe Road and E. Holloway Avenue, on the border of Maplewood and North St. Paul, about 3:40 p.m. Friday. The vehicle fled south on Beebe Road and then west on Larpenteur Avenue.

The deputy lost sight of the vehicle, then found that it had crashed in a yard a few blocks away, near Chamber Street and Larpenteur Avenue in Maplewood, according to the release.

Two people were critically injured and later died. Another person remained in the vehicle. Three fled, including the driver. Law enforcement officers found two of them, but are still looking for the driver, the Sheriff's Office said.

The incident played out "over a two-minute period," according to the release. The Sheriff's Office says the driver has a "significant auto theft history."

Police have not released identities or ages of the passengers who died. That information will be released by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office.

