Two people died Friday in incidents on Minnesota roads.

An unidentified man was killed Friday night when he ran in front of a semitrailer truck on southbound Hwy. 52 near NW. 75th Street in Rochester, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.

The incident happened at 9:04 p.m., the patrol said. The semi driver, Nuriddin Tahirovich Amonov, 39, of Westmont, Ill., was not hurt. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.

The patrol has not released the name of the pedestrian who was killed.

Earlier Friday, a motorcyclist was killed in a collision with a pickup truck in Yellow Medicine County’s Stony Run Township.

Steven Thomas Weber, 56, of Hudson, Wis., was westbound on 490th Street (County Road 7), entering Hwy. 212 when his Harley collided with a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup westbound on 212. The crash happened just after 4 p.m.

Weber died at the scene, the patrol said. He was not wearing a helmet.

The pickup driver, James Dean Stavne, 27, of Granite Falls, Minn., was not hurt. His passengers, Nancy Ontiveros, 24, and an infant girl, also were not hurt. All were properly restrained and alcohol was not a factor, the patrol said.