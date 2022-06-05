Minneapolis police reported two shootings late Saturday night and early Sunday morning that killed two men believed to be in their 20s and 30s.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday, Minneapolis Park Police responded to ShotSpotter activations in the 2500 block of Cedar Avenue S. near Little Earth of United Tribes. Others called 911 reporting the shooting, adding there was a man "down in the street," according to a news release. A vehicle was also seen leaving the scene at a high rate of speed after the gunfire.

Police believe the man, in his late 20s, was shot in the 2500 block Cedar Avenue S. and ran to the 2600 block, where he collapsed and officers provided aid until he was taken to a hospital.

The second shooting was reported in Loring Park, near the intersection of W. 14th and Willow streets. Officers found a man in his 30s with fatal gunshot wounds and spoke with people at the scene at the time of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in either case, which remain under investigation.

The fatal shootings marks Minneapolis' 38th and 39th homicides of the year.