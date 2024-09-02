2 dead, 3 injured as car drives into Park Tavern patio in St. Louis Park

Two people are dead, three others are injured and a driver is in custody after a car drove into the outdoor seating area at a popular St. Louis Park bar and bowling alley.
The incident happened just after 8 p.m. at the popular sports bar and bowling alley.
The incident occurred at Park Tavern, 3401 Louisiana Av. S., just after 8 p.m., St. Louis Park police said.
“Surveillance footage shows the male driver entered the Park Tavern parking lot,” a police statement said. “He attempted to park, then drove into the outside patio.”
The driver is under arrest on suspicion of criminal vehicular homicide, the statement said.
The Minnesota State Patrol is on the scene doing accident reconstruction. Hopkins, Minnetonka and Wayzata police and the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were assisting at the site. Anyone with information that would help police is asked to call 952-924-2618.
