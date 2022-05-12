An overnight house fire early Thursday in western Wisconsin killed two children and a man, law enforcement said.

The blaze broke out about 3:25 a.m. at the home on River Avenue in Barron, the Barron County Sheriff's Office said.

Fire personnel pulled the two children from the burning house, and emergency personnel took them to a hospital, where they died, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The man was found dead inside the home, the Sheriff's Office said.

A woman fled the burning house and was treated at the scene by medical personnel, a Sheriff's Office statement read.

The identities of the home's occupants have yet to be released. Law enforcement said it would release further details Thursday afternoon.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family involved, as well as a heartfelt thank you to all the fire and medical personnel for all they did at the scene," read a joint statement from Barron Police Chief Joe Vierkandt and Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald.