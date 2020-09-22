Two longtime felons have been jailed and stand accused of stealing money from an elderly Bloomington couple as part of a property inspection scam that turned into a violent home invasion.

A 56-year-old man from Mounds View and a 45-year-old man from Aitkin, Minn., remain in custody ahead of felony charges that could come as soon as Tuesday.

“Please take this time to speak to your family members, friends and neighbors about scams that target the elderly,” read a statement from police issued soon after the suspects were arrested Monday.

Both men have long criminal histories in Minnesota that date back decades, according to court records.

The 56-year-old has been convicted at least eight times for assault or domestic assault, twice for drug crimes, twice for theft and once for burglary.

The younger suspect has been convicted at least five times for burglary, twice for theft, and once each for robbery, credit card fraud, receiving stolen property and making terroristic threats.

According to police:

One of the men went to the couple’s home last month, said he was a Hennepin County inspector and pointed out “violations” concerning their residence.

The same man and an accomplice returned Sunday night, forced their way into the home and demanded money. The woman was assaulted and forced at knifepoint to hand over money.

Police were notified of the incident as it was unfolding by someone who was on the phone with the woman prior to the home invasion.

Officers arrived and immediately arrested the 56-year-old man and then responded to the woman’s yells from the basement. They arrested the other suspect after he dropped his knife.