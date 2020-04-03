With enough amenities for a luxury hotel, this $2.2 million Apple Valley home isn’t your typical suburban getaway.

At 13,050 square feet, the recently listed house has space for everything, from quiet living to over-the-top parties.

“It’s a full-blown entertainment house,” said real estate agent Jim Slater. “It’s like you’re living in Beverly Hills, minus the price.”

The great room, with its towering windows, high ceilings and inky black walls, makes a dramatic first impression, while the adjacent, cozy living room is perfect for relaxing by the fire. The kitchen has space for plenty of cooks, as well as for casual dining, in addition to formal dining room.

Upstairs are four bedrooms, including the large master suite and its elaborate bath.

Or take the steps off the foyer to find the “gentleman’s office,” a spacious den with a walk-out patio, wood detailing, fireplace and bar.

At 13,050 square feet, the recently listed Apple Valley house has space for everything, from quiet living to over-the-top parties.

– a full kitchen and additional bar are steps away.

In the mood to dance? Start the smoke machine and turn on the party lights: the “disco room” is fully equipped for instruments and DJs.

Smart-home features are incorporated throughout. Just pick up one of the tablets or use your smartphone to check out the security cameras, fix the lighting, play some music or turn on one of the many TVs.

Built in 1988, the home has been renovated by the current owner from top to bottom, including the addition of an enormous fitness center with space for just about any type of workout and an outdoor pool.

All the amenities were designed to accommodate a crowd. Brick walkways lead from the seven-car garage to large patios in the backyard, where guests can check out the sport court, fire pit, hot tub and pool, with views of the downtown Minneapolis skyline in the distance.

Equidistant from both Twin Cities and 10 minutes from the Mall of America, the house is a perfectly placed getaway for anyone looking to entertain, Slater said.

“Proximity is power, and this thing is like a hidden jewel. It’s close to everything ... you don’t see this kind of place in Apple Valley. It’s just spectacular,” he said.

– Wayzata, has the listing.

Audrey Kennedy (audrey.kennedy@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.