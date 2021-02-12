Ever dreamed of living in a swanky Manhattan building with an elegant lobby and a concierge on call?

There's a Minneapolis condo now for sale that delivers the closest thing in the Twin Cities to a New York City luxury apartment experience.

"It's very classic," said real estate agent Wayne Groff, Edina Realty, of 510 Groveland, a landmark building on the edge of downtown near Loring Park. "It's the only building in Minneapolis that's like living on the Upper East Side."

Built in 1927 as a residence hotel, the Renaissance Revival structure was converted to a cooperative in the 1960s.

Cooperatives as an ownership model are fairly common on the East Coast, but more unusual in Minnesota. Members own shares in the building, and while there's a governing board, similar to a condo association, the shareholder board votes on who is allowed to buy in. "You have to go before the board and present credentials," said Groff.

Some prominent Minnesotans have been share owners at 510 Groveland, including former Gov. Mark Dayton and Garrison Keillor, according to Hennepin County property records.

The 2,375-square-foot unit now on the market is the home of Jil Evans, a painter and writer, and Charles Taliaferro, a philosophy professor at St. Olaf College.

The couple bought their home in 2014, smitten with its architectural features and location. "We love the bookshelves," said Evans, of the built-ins that line an entire wall in the living room.

"I fell in love with the sconces," said Taliaferro, which were crafted by a metal artisan and commissioned by the unit's previous owner. "They're kind of Art Deco — floral and dramatic."

The location is close to the heart of downtown, where Evans has a studio, and set between two churches, Hennepin Avenue Methodist and St. Mark's Episcopal Cathedral. Across Hennepin, accessible by footbridge, are the Walker Art Center and Minneapolis Sculpture Garden. "We love living in this part of Minneapolis," Evans said.

Their L-shaped unit has windows on four sides, noted Groff. "There's beautiful light in that unit. And you can hear the church bells."

It's also on the second floor — "treetop level," Evans said — of the six-floor building.

The previous owners gutted the unit to the studs, updating the plumbing, electricity, insulation, windows and bathrooms, Groff said. "It's all been renovated up to today's standards."

Evans and Taliaferro made further updates, including opening up the galley kitchen to the main living spaces and creating an office with a large built-in desk for two. The couple write together, and have collaborated on three books.

"The interior is very buoyant," said Taliaferro. "During this whole pandemic, I've never been bored visually. It really holds up your spirits."

Living at 510 Groveland also has its perks. In addition to the concierge and security, there's a fitness center, underground parking and, on the main level, the upscale restaurant and bar P.S. Steak, where members enjoy a modest discount.

The co-op is also a community. "It's a very collaborative building with a convivial attitude," said Taliaferro, who serves on the board. "Not 100% unlike a college dorm." Pre-pandemic, members enjoyed "moving parties," a refined take on a progressive dinner, with cocktails in one unit, appetizers in another, etc.

"But if you want to be very private, you can be," Evans said.

"We love it here, but our needs have changed a little bit," she added, which is why the couple recently put their home on the market.

The one-bedroom, three-bathroom unit is listed at $999,900. Under the co-op ownership model, property taxes, insurance, all utilities, cable, internet, security and maintenance are included in the monthly association fee of $3,620.

Wayne Groff, 612-867-0915, Groff Dryden Team, Edina Realty, has the listing.