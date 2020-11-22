A 19-year-old woman died after her vehicle went off a road southwest of the Twin Cities and crashed, authorities said Sunday.
The wreck, reported to law enforcement about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, occurred on County Road 23 a few miles north of St. Peter, the Le Sueur County Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies and emergency medical personnel arrived to find Raquel E. Stutsman, of rural Le Sueur, dead inside the vehicle, which had it some trees, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
