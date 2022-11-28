Two teenagers died early Saturday when the Volvo station wagon they were in hit ice on a curve, went out of control and landed in a ditch.
Driver Kaden James Tuura, 19, of Duluth and passenger Aubrey Suzzanne Tuura, 14, of Barnum, Minn., died in the crash at about 1:15 a.m. on Hwy. 23 in Carlton County, the Minnesota Patrol said.
Neither was wearing a seat belt, the patrol said.
No other cars were involved in the crash, which occurred near Holyoke.
Alcohol was not a factor in the crash, the patrol said.
