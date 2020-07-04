A 19-year-old man died in a rollover crash in Clay County early Saturday.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Borup, Minn., man was driving a 2007 Ford Freestar south on Hwy. 32 around 1 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto Hwy. 10.
The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to the State Patrol.
The man’s identity has not been released.
EMMA NELSON
