A 19-year-old man died in a rollover crash in Clay County early Saturday.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the Borup, Minn., man was driving a 2007 Ford Freestar south on Hwy. 32 around 1 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and rolled onto Hwy. 10.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries, according to the State Patrol.

The man’s identity has not been released.

EMMA NELSON